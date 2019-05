Your kidneys are an important part of your body. Healthy kidneys filter your blood and remove wastes and extra water to make sure the chemicals in your body are properly balanced. But if you’re diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease, that means your kidneys aren’t functioning as they should. Charles Moussallem, M.D., a nephrologist with Baptist Health, explains ways you can reduce your risk of kidney disease and kidney failure.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sponsored by: Baptist Health