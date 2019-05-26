LeFlore County Flooding Updates

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office reports that power outages are to be expected for Arkoma beginning tomorrow.

OG+E told the sheriff that a lot of the small town will likely be without power at some point beginning Monday (May 27) as waters approach the substation at State Line Road.

First Street in Fort Coffee will likely be underwater by tomorrow morning. Residents occupying about four homes refuse to leave.

Water rescues are expected.

LeFlore county crews have performed two water rescues today to help people out of their homes just outside of Spiro according to the sheriff.

The water had yet to reach their homes, but the residents were about to be surrounded and stranded.