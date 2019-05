FORT SMITH, Ark. — The National Weather Service (NWS) raised the predicted crest height of the Arkansas River flooding by 1.5 feet to 42.5 feet.

The crest will hit around 1 a.m. Wednesday (May 29) according to the NWS.

The highest observed level so far during this round of flooding was at 11 a.m. Sunday (May 26) at 37.76 feet.