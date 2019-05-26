× Perico Falls One Stroke Short Of Advancing To Individual Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A stellar freshman season ended on Sunday for Julian Perico who was one stroke short of advancing to the final round of stroke play.

Perico shot 71 in the first round, 75 in the second round, and 76 in the third round to finish with a 6-over-par score of 222 to tie for 34th.

His spot puts him in front of 115 other golfers who were competing for the NCAA Championship.

Despite not being able to compete for a national title, Perico ended his first year as a Razorback with PING All-Region and SEC All-Freshman honors. He also broke the Arkansas freshman stroke record by averaging 71.54 – which also led the team.