Police Search For Missing Woman With Alzheimer’s And Dementia In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department released information today (May 26) about a missing woman in the area.

Margaret F. Frazee, 68, was last seen wearing a black/gray sweater, jeans and black shoes.

She is white with green eyes and blonde-brown hair, standing at five-foot-five.

Frazee was dropped off at the Samaritan Fellowship Church on Hudson Road by her husband at 9 a.m., but none of the church-goers report seeing her make it into the building according to police.

Frazee has Alzheimer’s and dementia and can be violent at times.

She does not have an ID or phone on her.

If you know her location or any information, please call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.