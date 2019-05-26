× Razorbacks To Host Regional For Third Straight Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Postseason baseball and Baum-Walker Stadium go hand-in-hand and the two will be paired together again as Arkansas was named one of the 16 hosts for the NCAA Regionals.

The Razorbacks were one of six SEC schools selected as a host site and they are expected to have the luxury of playing at home until they are either eliminated or reach the College World Series as a national seed. Arkansas will be hosting a regional for the eighth time in school history, all since the 1999 season, as well as for the third consecutive year. The regional is set to begin on Friday.

Regional play starts on Friday and will be a double elimination format involving Arkansas and three other schools. The three teams joining the Razorbacks for the Fayetteville Regional will be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. The national seeds will also be announced on Monday.

Georgia, LSU, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Ole Miss were all selected to host a regional from the SEC while Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Texas Tech were selected from the Big XII.

Arkansas won a share of the SEC West after going 20-10 in the conference, the first time under coach Dave Van Horn in which the Razorbacks won 20 games against league opponents. Arkansas takes a 41-17 overall record into the NCAA Tournament, two victories more at this point than last year’s squad that finished as national runner-up.

Here is the list of all 16 host sites/schools:

• Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)

• Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)

• Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)

• Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)

• Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)

• Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)

• Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)

• Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)

• Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)

• Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)

• Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)

• Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)

• Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)

• Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)

• Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)

• Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)