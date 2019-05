BARLING, Ark. — Two members of the Army Corps of Engineers are stuck at Lock and Dam 13 in Barling on the Sebastian County side.

The lock and dam is surrounded by rapidly increasing levels of water and the two cannot get out.

A team water rescue was being considered but the two are not in immediate danger, so it was called off.

The engineers were assessing and working at the dam.

