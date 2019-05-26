Warm And Humid Holiday Weekend

The weather pattern continues to bring us warmer temperatures, more humidity, and sunny skies during the day. The rest of Memorial Day weekend will feel like summer. More rain is possible overnight.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. However, high humidity and sunshine will cause it to feel warmer outside.

A stray shower or storm is possible midday as a line of storms moves north of us. The area most affected would be Northwest Arkansas. Everyone else should remain mainly dry with plenty of sunshine today.

Clouds increase later tonight. More storms will develop to our west, and they could possibly reach us again by tomorrow morning.

