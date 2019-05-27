× Citations Coming For Those Taking Down Barriers, Franklin County Sheriff Warns

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — Take down a flood barrier in Franklin County, and will cost you.

That’s the word from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which warned people in a Facebook post about taking down barriers and not putting them back up.

“This is putting other people’s lives in danger and causing major hazard risks,” Sheriff Anthony Boen said.

Boen asks anyone who sees someone taking down barriers and not putting them back to contact the sheriff’s office.

“There will be citations issued,” he said.

The sheriff warned that water is rising about an inch an hour, and that Highway 23 could shut down either tonight or tomorrow because of the floods.