FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Due to flooding, the Future School of Fort Smith will be canceling classes for the rest of the week (May 28-31).

Although the school is not in danger of flooding, on its Facebook page they wrote, “our concern is for the safety of our students and staff.”

The school says several students and their families live in the flood zones. They said they will be posting volunteer opportunities for clean up and assistance on the school’s Facebook page.