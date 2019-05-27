I-540 Bridge, Midland Bridge In Fort Smith Closing Due To Historic Flooding

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — ARDOT has announced that the I-540 bridge and Midland bridge in Fort Smith will close tonight (May 27) beginning at 10 p.m. The only available crossing in the area will be the State Highway 59 bridge.

Emergency crews will begin putting barricades around the bridges around 10 p.m.

With the Arkansas River above flood stage, several roads in the River Valley are still closed.

Crews are continually monitoring the rise of the river and reporting data back to the Corps of Engineers in order to determine what roads need to be closed.

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) spokesperson Danny Straessle says that if the bridges are closed it’s because of the water flow, not because of the structure itself. He says the bridges are designed to handle tremendous water flow.

Straessle says 10 segments in the River Valley are currently underwater, with the most prominent being Rogers Ave. and Hwy. 22. The U.S. Hwy. 64 bridge that carries traffic into Oklahoma is closed due to overtopping of the lanes in Oklahoma.

