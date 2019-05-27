× Jimmy Whitt Returns To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s not too often a player who transferred will end up finishing their career where they started it – but Jimmy Whitt announced on Twitter he will be returning to play at the University of Arkansas.

After playing his freshman season with the Razorbacks, Whitt transferred to SMU, but ultimately decided to come back to Fayetteville and play at Bud Walton under Eric Musselman.

Whitt initially entered his name in the NBA Draft, but announced his decision to withdraw on Sunday.

In his freshman year, the Missouri native averaged 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He played in all 32 games in the 2015-2016 season.

During his time at SMU, Whitt increased his playing time and became a starter in all 30 games during his junior season. In 2018-2019, Whitt recorded 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Whitt was a hefty prospect, with interest from Gonzaga, Oregon, Texas A&M, and others.

This marks Musselman’s third grad-transfer and fifth overall transfer since taking over the program.