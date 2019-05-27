Local Businesses Impacted By Historic Flooding In The River Valley

As the Arkansas River rises to historic levels, it’s having an impact on daily operations at businesses in the River Valley.
- Gerber Products Co. in Fort Smith
- Gerber Fort Smith will run ASEPTIC and Cereal productions on Tuesday, May 28. Glass/Tote Fill will not operate Tuesday(May 28) or Wednesday (May 29) but will resume operations on Thursday, May 30.
- Eastside OB/GYN in Fort Smith will be closed Tuesday (May 28).
Email closings@kfsm.com if your business hours are impacted by flooding this week.