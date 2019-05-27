× Mulberry Man Killed In Fatal Wreck Near Roland

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — A Mulberry, Arkansas, man was killed in a one-vehicle accident just outside of Roland.

The Oklahoma Highway Police Troop C said Francis Edward Jolly, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday after rolling his 2013 Mercedes Benz Convertible 990SL.

According to OHP, Jolly was driving on Interstate 40 eastbound about 5 miles east of Roland when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Jolly’s car crossed Highway 64D, went into a ditch and hit several trees, coming to rest on its top.

Jolly was pinned about 50 minutes before being extricated by the Roland Fire Department. He was pronounced dead by members of Pafford EMS.

OHP believe Jolly had a medical issue that caused the crash.