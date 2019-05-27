× Portions Of North College Avenue In Fayetteville Closed This Morning For Run

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Portions of North College Avenue will be closed this morning (May 27) for a Memorial Day run.

The outside northbound lane of North College (U.S. 71B) from just north of Sycamore near Pizza Hut to the turnaround point at HOP LLC just north of Formosa restaurant will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. for the Memorial Day Murph 1 Mile Run.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes or to use extreme caution in the area when runners are on the road.

The road will reopen after the run.