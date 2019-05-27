Preparing For Floods: Sandbag Locations

Posted 10:58 am, May 27, 2019, by

Fort Smith

  • Champion Cycling and the city has two tents, two mounds of sand and a lot of bags for people who need sandbags in the Chaffee Crossing area at 7020 Taylor Ave. in Chaffe
  • The city is handing out sandbags at 8th St. & Garrison Ave. in the downtown parking lot near the Convention Center. This is the newest sandbag site.
  • The city is handing out sandbags at 3900 Kelley Hwy.  behind the Street Dept. facility at 3900 Kelley Hwy, accessible from a road off Albert Pike. This site tends to get busy.

Crawford County

  • Sand and bags can be found at the Crawford County Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren.

LeFlore County

  • The county site in Spiro on the left side of Ash Street. There is a sand pile and bags for people to fill. The sheriff asks that those who don’t need sandbags for flooding do not take any.

Sequoyah County

  • Sandbags are available at the Sequoyah County Emergency Management building at Elm Street and Chickasaw Avenue in Sallisaw.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.