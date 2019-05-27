Preparing For Floods: Sandbag Locations

Fort Smith
- Champion Cycling and the city has two tents, two mounds of sand and a lot of bags for people who need sandbags in the Chaffee Crossing area at 7020 Taylor Ave. in Chaffe
- The city is handing out sandbags at 8th St. & Garrison Ave. in the downtown parking lot near the Convention Center. This is the newest sandbag site.
- The city is handing out sandbags at 3900 Kelley Hwy. behind the Street Dept. facility at 3900 Kelley Hwy, accessible from a road off Albert Pike. This site tends to get busy.
Crawford County
- Sand and bags can be found at the Crawford County Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren.
LeFlore County
- The county site in Spiro on the left side of Ash Street. There is a sand pile and bags for people to fill. The sheriff asks that those who don’t need sandbags for flooding do not take any.
Sequoyah County
- Sandbags are available at the Sequoyah County Emergency Management building at Elm Street and Chickasaw Avenue in Sallisaw.