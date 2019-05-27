× River Valley Hotels Offering Discounted Rates During Historic Flooding

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Several hotels are offering discounted rates in the wake of historic flooding that has inundated eastern Oklahoma and the River Valley over the last week.

Fairfield Inn & Suites / $75 special rate / 479-755-3111

Comfort Inn / $44 rate on Sat., Sun. only — must provide identification with home address / 479-434-5400

Double Tree / $92 rate for the next four days and $12 for Tues.-Sat.; 10 free rooms for first responders / 479-494-3760

Home2 Suites / $97 for single queen bed and $102 for double queen bed rooms / 479-452-2100

Hampton Inn / $89 for assorted rooms / 479-452-2000

Courtyard Marriott / $79 for assorted rooms / 479-783-2100

All of the aforementioned hotels had availability as of Monday (May 27).

Current projections from the hydrologists with the National Weather Service and Corps of Engineers predict the Arkansas River to crest at a record height of 42.5 feet at 1 a.m. Wednesday (May 29).

The critical level to watch on the Arkansas River is 46 feet. As long as it stays below that level, the levee is expected to perform well according to it’s recent evaluations and the Corps of Engineers Risk Assessment.

The Van Buren Levee and floodwall were last evaluated in 2009 and were certified by FEMA later that year.

The critical water elevation for water overtopping the levee is between 417-418ft elevation. The current forecast leaves the levee with roughly three feet to spare.

