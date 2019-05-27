× Spokesman: ‘No Adverse Effects’ Expected For Arkansas Nuclear One In Floods

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Nuclear One personnel are monitoring the floodwaters making their way toward the nuclear power plant, but they don’t anticipate any problems, a spokesman said.

The spokesman for Entergy said the Russellville plant’s employees have reviewed the procedures for elevated lake and river levels around the station.

“Station emergency staff members are maintaining regular communications with the Arkansas Department of Health, which is monitoring conditions in the area,” the spokesman said. “No adverse effects are anticipated for ANO.”

At Entergy, we take all natural events, such as flooding, very seriously. We have performed robust assessments, extensive testing and re-analyzed the potential of floods at all of our nuclear plants. Our employees are experienced, highly trained and are prepared to respond to a variety of off-normal situations, including severe weather. Anytime there are incidents at other locations around the globe, we re-examine our plans to ensure our standards are high and safety margins wide.

The statement comes after the National Weather Service warned that three of the six Arkansas River locations (Conway, Morrilton and Russellville) will reach record high levels, and they have asked those who live near the river to evacuate as quickly as possible, according to our Little Rock CBS affiliate THV11.