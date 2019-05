Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Several people are concerned about the U.S. Marshals Museum that is under construction along the Arkansas River as the water continues to rise.

As you can see in the video, the water is almost reaching the front door of the museum.

Officials in the area say the flooding is rising about an inch an hour, which continues to threaten the museum and other buildings along the river.