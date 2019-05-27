Voluntary Evacuation Ordered For Some Neighborhoods In LeFlore County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A voluntary evacuation for residents living in neighborhoods northeast of Pocola has been ordered.

This impacts about 30 homes west of Cowshed Crossing, and emergency crews are keeping an eye on rising waters off Story Point Rd. Waters are creeping close to homes, taking over pastures and businesses.

This will become an emergency evacuation, if and when water submerges the surrounding roads.

5NEWS spoke with people who live in the area. They said in some of the flooding spots they've seen it happen before, but now these record water levels are threatening places that water never reached previously.

An emergency evacuation is in effect for First St. in Fort Coffee. Emergency managers say three households refuse to leave, and that it will become hazardous soon as there is no way out of the neighborhood due to rising waters.