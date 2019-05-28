ArDOT Opening Call Center To Help Drivers Navigate Around Flooded Highways

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is opening a Traveler Information Call Center to assist drivers in navigating around flooded highways during the historic flooding on the Arkansas River.

The call center is available by voice or text at (501)-569-2374 daily between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

“We always recommend motorists check IDriveArkansas.com before leaving home,” said ArDOT Director Scott Bennett. “Opening the Traveler Information Call Center as this historic flood makes its way through the State just gives more opportunities for motorists to plan their travel through Arkansas in a safe and efficient manner.”

