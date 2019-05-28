× ArDOT’s Straessle Speaks With ‘5NEWS This Morning’ Live With Bridge Updates

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, spoke live via phone several times on Tuesday with the “5NEWS This Morning” crew about the latest on bridges over the flooded Arkansas River.

Straessle discussed why the I-540 and Midland Avenue bridges had to close Monday night, and also explained that, for now, there are no plans to close the Highway 59 bridge, the only area crossing remaining open.

The Garrison Avenue Bridge closed over the weekend.

Heavy traffic is expected throughout the day, and particularly during rush hours, along Highway 59. Drivers are urged to anticipate long delays moving in and out of Fort Smith.

Get the latest on the flooded roads and closings from ArDOT at iDriveArkansas.com.

See Danny’s updates in the videos below.

