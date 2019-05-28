Bentonville Police Searching For Car Break-In Suspects

Posted 12:46 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, May 28, 2019

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police are looking for two women accused of breaking into cars at Orchards Park and trying to use stolen credit cards at businesses around town.

Bentonville police received two calls Sunday (May 26) that two vehicles at Orchards Park had their windows broken out and several items stolen from inside, including purses and credit cards.

Two female suspects later tried to use these cards and were photographed on store surveillance.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 479-271-3170.

