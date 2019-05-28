Community Members, Businesses Offer Food To Those Impacted By Floods

(KFSM) — Several cities along the Arkansas River are feeling the impact of the historic flooding this week, but community members are stepping up to help those in need.

Those wanting to give monetary donations can do so through the United Way by texting “Flood2019” to 91999. All donations will go to the flooding initiative.

Melody Daniels with the Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management said the water is expected to crest Wednesday (May 29) at 42.5 feet, nearly 20 feet above flood stage, so the worst isn’t over yet. Not only was the volume of water an issue, so was the speed in which it was flowing.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a state of emergency so that funds could be released to assist those impacted by the floods. You can call the River Valley Food Relief Information Center at 1-800-558-3370.

Tyson Foods will also be donating two truckloads, totaling 64,000 pounds, of protein to help those dealing with flood waters. Tyson Foods team members have volunteered to unload and distribute product to the receiving agencies at the River Valley Regional Food Bank. The donations will be distributed Thursday (May 30) at 9 a.m.

Tyson disaster relief teams will continue to reassess operations and deploy additional resources to communities impacted by the flooding as needed.

Two Popeyes locations in Fort Smith are offering first responders a free 2 piece chicken and biscuit. If you’re unable to make it to the stores, you can call or text Nick Freeman at 479-651-4025.

Below are resources for residents needing assistance. Feeding times are between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

Food