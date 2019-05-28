× Fayetteville Woman Arrested For Killing Father With Car

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a Fayetteville woman who said she intentionally ran over her father during a fight on Monday (May 27) night.

Afton Kay Bell, 35, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder — a Class Y felony.

Fayetteville police were called to 58 S. Woodsprings Drive around 6:39 p.m. for a disturbance after a caller said Bell ran over her father, Jimmy Releford, with a white Honda Accord, according to an arrest report.

The witness said Bell and Releford had been fighting when Releford went to sit down in a nearby chair. Bell told one witness to get out the car, then drove up over the curb and ran over Releford.

She tried to back up over Releford again but the witness said she was able to stop Bell, according to the report.

Witnesses said Bell then got out of the car and went up to where Releford was pinned and yelled at him.

Police said Bell died from his injuries at Washingtion Regional Medical Center.

Witness statements and the crime scene backup witness accounts, police said, and Bell told investigators in an interview she intentionally drove toward Releford after their fight, according to the report.

In Arkansas, Class Y felonies are punishable by up to life in prison.