Old Fort Days Rodeo Underway Despite Historic Flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The historic flood didn't keep rodeo fans from having a good time at the Old Fort Days Rodeo.

The 86th annual rodeo kicked off Monday (May 27) but several people say they didn't attend because of the flooding and road closures in the River Valley.

Even though they had to cancel Monday's parade, the rodeo was still in full swing.

Longtime Rodeo Fan Don Faldon says he's noticed the lower number of people in attendance and he believes it has to do with the rising floodwater.

"It’s affecting us because you have people over in Oklahoma who can’t get in, people in Alma Lavaca and all that. We’re missing a lot of people," Faldon said.

Jewl Owens says she is thrilled not to see the rodeo canceled and says she is a big fan of the event.

"I think the feeling of patriotism is really high when you come here," Owens said. "There’s just so much of the country and the old country and just riding horses and just a lot of history behind it and it’s just a lot of fun."

The rodeo runs through Saturday, June 1 and Wednesday, May 29 is family night.

To see a schedule of events so far, you can click here.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of the Old Fort Days Rodeo.