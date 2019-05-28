× Hogs Land 2020 Tight End Commit

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas has made a habit out of landing bigtime tight end targets and they hope Brandon Frazier is the next one as the McKinney, Texas native committed to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Frazier, who will be a senior at McKinney North in the fall, is listed as the No. 40 tight end prospect in the nation and held offers from Alabama, Baylor, Colorado and a dozen other schools.

Frazier is listed at 6-foot-7 and 247 pounds would add size to the Razorbacks tight end group, who just added the No. 1 tight end prospect in the nation in Hudson Henry in the 2019 signing class.

Arkansas now has eight players committed for the 2020 class and is rated No. 20 nationally according to 247sports.com