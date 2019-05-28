× Huntington Man Gets 15 Years For Drug Trafficking

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Huntington man was sentenced last week to more than 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking in the River Valley.

Manuel Scott Kilgore, 38 pleaded guilty in January 2019 in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Kilgore’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Kilgore was on parole in July 2018 when compliance officers visited his home, where they found baggies with methamphetamine residue, $2,223 in cash and small amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Officers also found a safe filled with meth, nine firearms and ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives, Fort Smith Police Department, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th/21st Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. attorney Candace Taylor prosecuted the case.