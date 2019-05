× Lincoln Man Killed In Crash In Benton County

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Lincoln man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday (May 27) on Arkansas 12.

Matthew Nolen, 34, was killed after his 2018 Honda left the roadway around 4:21 p.m. near Townsends Ridge Road and struck an embankment.

Weather was clear at the time of the accident and the road was dry, according to police.