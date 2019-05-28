NEW: Flash Flood Watch For Entire Area

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our entire area ahead of tomorrow’s rain event.

Rain totals could exceed 3″ in many locations.

**Backwater flooding from the Arkansas River has filled most relief and runoff points in cities that surround the Arkansas River. Flash Flooding will be rapid onset and start almost immediately after the rain falls. Water will become standing and will take a while to drain into the soil due to a high water table and backwater flooding. This is a life-threatening situation**

-Garrett