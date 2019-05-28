President Trump Tweets He’s Ready To Help Out With Historic Flooding In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — President Donald Trump tweeted that FEMA and the Federal Government will do whatever is necessary to help out with the historic flooding along the Arkansas River since Thursday (May 23).

Just spoke to Governor @AsaHutchinson of the Great State of Arkansas to inform him that FEMA and the Federal Government will do whatever is necessary to help out with what has turned out to be Record Flooding. Asa and local officials are doing a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is slated for a news conference on Wednesday (May 29) to address the flooding that’s covered parts of the River Valley and what happens next.

Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR) mentioned Tuesday that Gov. Hutchinson and President Trump had spoken on the phone. He guessed their conversation was about a disaster declaration being issued for areas in Arkansas hit hardest by the flooding. He also mentioned he would be “tickled” if President Trump visited Fort Smith to view the historic levels on the Arkansas River.

A Presidential disaster declaration may be necessary to assist in the recovery of the impacted areas along the Arkansas River.

Stay with 5NEWS for more updates about recovery efforts in Arkansas from the historic flooding.