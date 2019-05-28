× Record Flooding Could Close Arkansas River Port Operations For Months

FORT SMITH (Talk Business & Politics) —The port of Fort Smith is underwater. Port operations in Van Buren are either underwater or will be by Sunday (May 26). The port of Little Rock is likely to remain dry, but potentially record flooding means all Arkansas River ports may not see business as usual for many months.

Bryan Day, executive director of the port of Little Rock, told Talk Business & Politics he is not worried about flooding at the port. They have pulled 85 barges into a slackwater harbor and secured them.

“But we’re worried. Don’t get me wrong,” Day said. “It [flooding] will impact tonnage on the river and it will impact the moving of resources, but it should start moving again if it will ever stop raining.”

