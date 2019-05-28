Scranton Bridge Remains Opened In Logan County, Sheriff’s Office Gives Update On Road Conditions

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the Scranton bridge is open and there are no plans at this time to close it.

Officials say Highway 22 from Paris to Dardanelle is open but water is projected to rise in the New Blaine area. The sheriff’s office says they do not know if it will rise enough to close Hwy. 22, but it’s better to be prepared just in case.

Officials say water continues to overtop the levee on the southwest side of the Paris Bottoms (McLean Bottoms) and water from the overtopping is filling up Six Mile Creek that runs along the southern boundary of the Bottoms.

Almost every road into the Bottoms crosses this creek so all of these roads should be impassable by the morning.

The sheriff’s office says they will post on Facebook if the water gets up to the highway.