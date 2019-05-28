× VA Still Seeing Patients, But Flooding Could Cause Delays

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is still seeing patients in the River Valley, but officials are warning there could be some delay in services with historic flooding affecting the area.

The VA’s clinics in Jay, Okla., and Ozark are both open, but staff are battling flooded roads while they commute to work.

Anyone with questions can call these numbers: 479-441-2600 or 479-508-1000.

Current projections from the hydrologists with the National Weather Service and Corps of Engineers predict the Arkansas River to crest at a record height of 42.5 feet at 1 a.m. Wednesday (May 29).

The critical level to watch on the Arkansas River is 46 feet. As long as it stays below that level, the levee is expected to perform well according to it’s recent evaluations and the Corps of Engineers Risk Assessment.

The Van Buren Levee and floodwall were last evaluated in 2009 and were certified by FEMA later that year.

The critical water elevation for water overtopping the levee is between 417-418ft elevation. The current forecast leaves the levee with roughly three feet to spare.

An updated list of road closures can be found here.