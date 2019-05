× Van Buren Schools To Close Wednesday

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The Van Buren School District will close on Wednesday because of the historic flooding in the area, a spokesman for the district said Tuesday.

Tuesday will mark the last official day of classes for the 2018-2019 school year, as the district has initiate the waiver process, said Brittany Ransom, spokesman for the school district.

The waiver will mean that staff and students will not have to make up the lost day.