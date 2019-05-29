× 3 Injured In Head-On Collision On Highway 59 Bridge In Barling

BARLING (KFSM) — Three people were injured Wednesday morning (May 29) in a head-on collision in Barling.

The accident happened on Highway 59 about 1.9 miles north of Highway 22, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The accident happened about 10:12 a.m.

Barling Police Public Information Officer James Breeden said two vehicles collided after one of the vehicles crossed the center line.

The accident closed down the Highway 59 bridge at Barling, but Breeden said the bridge should be reopened by 11:30 a.m.