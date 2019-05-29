Boy Home Alone When Tree Crashes Into Home In Siloam Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Severe storms rolling through Northwest Arkansas Wednesday (May 29) left some homes severely damaged. One tree slammed into a house while a 13-year-old boy was home alone.

It happened at the Dawn Hill Country Club Condo in Siloam Springs.

13-year-old Andrew spoke with 5NEWS about what was going through his mind when he heard the loud boom.

"I was really scared. I was in my upstairs. I have an upstairs room, and I was laying down in my bed, and I heard the boom, and then it shook the whole house, and then I called my mom, and she was on her way," said Andrew.

During the evening Wednesday, you could see several large trees down across the neighborhood.

Family and friends of the residents at the Dawn Hill County Club Condo spent the day doing whatever they could to help out by removing tree limbs and cleaning up debris.

Andrew says he messaged friends on his baseball messenger page telling them what happened and if anyone wanted to come help.

"We have a Punishers baseball team, and we are out here helping him because he's on our team and he does a lot for us. He's our first base," one of Andrew's teammates told 5NEWS.

Both Andrew and his mom are safe.

Click here to see more storm damage from Wednesday in Northwest Arkansas.