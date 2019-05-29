× Connor Noland To Start Regional Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – This time last season, Connor Noland was celebrating a high school baseball championship at Greenwood. This year, he’s getting ready to start the NCAA Tournament opener on the mound.

According to KATV’s Kyle Deckelbaum, Dave Van Horn indicated that the freshman Noland will get the ball against Central Connecticut State on Friday with staff ace Isaiah Campbell starting on Saturday against either TCU or Cal..

Noland has been effective at times this season but especially at home inside Baum-Walker Stadium. The freshman has a 3.71 ERA for the season and a 2-4 overall record but those numbers are far more impressive in Fayetteville. In 44 innings of work at home, Noland has a 1.84 ERA with 38 strikeouts compared to just six walks.

Campbell is 10-1 this season with a 2.37 ERA while striking out an even 100 batters while allowing just 18 walks.

Central Connecticut State enters the Fayetteville Regional with a 30-21 overall record and a team batting average of .260. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday.