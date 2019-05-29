Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Chief Retiring In June After Holding Position For Nine Years

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville will soon be looking for a new fire department chief after announcing the current leader, David Dayringer, would be stepping down in June.

Chief Dayringer’s last day will be June 21. The public has been invited to attend his retirement reception on Monday, June 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fayetteville City Hall.

Dayringer was appointed as the Fayetteville fire chief in January 2010. He has worked almost 40 years in municipal firefighting, previously serving as the deputy chief for the Tulsa Fire Department.

Many improvements to the Fayetteville Fire Department under Dayringer have been praised for benefitting the community, internal operations, and the firefighting personnel.

Some of his accomplishments include upgrading Fayetteville’s Public Protection Classification (PPC), (PPCs are used to calculate premiums for residential, commercial, and industrial properties), updating Fayetteville’s Emergency Operations Plan, securing grants for the Fayetteville Fire Department, maximizing resources for the growing City of Fayetteville, creating new opportunities for a more inclusive fire department culture.

“In 2010, I was looking for a fire chief candidate who could fulfill three goals: to take the department to the next level, to take a leadership role in the region and the state, and to develop the skills of those within the chain of command,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “I am proud to say than Chief Dayringer has done so, above and beyond even my expectations. The mark of a great leader is to develop other leaders. With Chief Dayringer, the job has never been about his own agenda, but about our City’s agenda, which is to make our fire department the best it can possibly be. David Dayringer is one of the humblest people I have ever met. He is a genuine example of a true servant leader. I am proud to have been able to work with him.”

Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced he would appoint Asst. Fire Chief Brad Hardin to serve as interim chief beginning June 22.