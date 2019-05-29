× Garfield Man Gets 35 Years For Killing Mother

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Garfield man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his mother in 2017.

Patrick Malone, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday (May 28) in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree murder.

Malone must serve a five-year suspended sentence after he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Court documents show Benton County deputies found 44-year-old Christel Malone dead last summer after Danny Malone called 911 saying his mentally ill son fatally shot his wife. Deputies arrested Patrick Malone and found a gun in a holster.

The affidavit says Malone told detectives he shot his mother, calling her evil.

Malone told officers that he was eating lunch while his mom was watching the baby, and then he changed the baby’s diaper while his mom was in the other room.

Then he told deputies that he didn’t want to remember “the horrible thing” because he didn’t want to cry, the report states.

When pressed, he said it was what he was at the station for, shooting his mom. Then he started crying and said he didn’t know why he did that.

Later during the interview, Malone told deputies that while he was changing the baby’s diaper, he started thinking about times when his mom would call him names in the past. He said that they hated each other, and thinking about it filled him with rage.

Malone told deputies that when his mom walked back into the room, he shot her. He said he heard flashes and bangs, and then he heard a clicking noise when the gun was out of bullets.

When asked about punishment, he told deputies that he thought he needed a prison or mental institution to help him, according to the report.

Malone also told deputies that he had been thinking about shooting his mom for five or six years.

Defense attorneys said Malone’s judgment is impaired by thought and memory disorders. Dr. Michael Simon evaluated Malone and said he has a learning disorder but can stand trial.