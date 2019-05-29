× Gravette Football Coach Doug Greenwood Resigns

GRAVETTE (KFSM) – Doug Greenwood was hoping to turn the Gravette football program around but he the Lions’ coach resigned on Wednesday due to personal reasons.

Greenwood took over with the Lions last May as he replaced Bill Harrelson after 12 seasons. The Lions went 1-9 in 2018 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Gravette athletics director Norman Mitchell confirmed Greenwood’s resignation and said the search for a new head coach would begin immediately but there was no timetable to find a replacement as he said ‘we’ll let the process play out’.

Harrelson and the Lions saw plenty of success during his run in Benton County as they won 82 games in 11 seasons. Gravette will become the 11th school in the Football Friday Night viewing era to change head coaches since the end of the 2018 season.