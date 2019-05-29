Hutchinson Announces $350,000 In Emergency Funding For Flood Relief

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday (May 29) announced he’s increased emergency funding to $350,000 — up from the $100,000 already approved — in response to historic flooding affecting the River Valley.

Asa also said he communicated to President Trump to ask for assistance from federal agencies.

The Arkansas River crested at just under 41 feet Wednesday, passing the all-time highest level of 38.1 feet set in May 1945.

Gov. Hutchison will fly over the Arkansas River in the River Valley to get a first-hand view of the flooding.

Over 400 homes have been evacuated around the Arkansas River.

Col. Bob Dixon from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the water should start receding soon. But, he warned, the recession of water will take “weeks, not days.”

That could change if more rain falls upstream, but the Corps will monitor those amounts, he said.

Dixon said the levee system has performed “admirably,” and that so far, none of the levees in Sebastian County are of significant concern.

He said the levees will continue to be tested by water pressure as the water recedes, but the Corps will continue to monitor them as it does.

Dixon spoke during a news conference of state, local and federal officials providing updates on the flood emergency.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said President Trump was aware of the information and had tweeted about it the day before. He said they would be working on providing disaster relief, but the funding process would take time. But, he said, the process was underway.

Those who would like to volunteer can visit ARVOAD.org for more information or unitedwayfortsmith.org.

Those wanting to give financial donations can text FLOOD2019 to 91999. Those wanting information on flood relief can call 1-800-558-3370. The call center for those with transportation issues set up by the Arkansas Department of Transportation is 501-569-2374.