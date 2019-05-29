× Longer Runway, Economic Development Could Be Part Of Fort Smith Airport Master Plan

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Regional Airport officials have been presented four alternatives to lengthening the main runway as part of a process to complete a new master plan for the facility.

Lee’s Summit, Mo.-based Coffman Associates also presented other steps to improve the airport at a public open house held Friday (May 24).

The presentation of alternatives is the second step in the airport’s master plan, which should be completed later this year. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommends airports complete a new master plan every seven to 10 years.

Fort Smith’s last master plan was completed in 2006, according to Eric Pfeifer with Coffman Associates.

“That’s not abnormal,” he said. “But it is really good that they are doing one now.”

The Fort Smith Airport Commission initiated the master plan in the fall of 2018 to “properly plan for the timely development of the airport to ensure its continued viability from a functional, social, and environmental perspective,” information on Coffman’s website said.

“We should have a draft within six month that will then be presented to the FAA for approval. That approval can take three to six months,” Pfeifer said.

