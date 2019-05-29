× Mueller To Speak Publicly On Russian Investigation At 10 A.M.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is making a rare public statement about his investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election Wednesday morning. Mueller has not spoken publicly since his report was published in April.

CBS will carry the statement live on CBSnews.com at 10 a.m.

The special counsel’s report found that there was significant interference by the Russian government in the 2016 election, but that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russian officials to influence the election.

The special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice, but the Mueller report examined 10 “discrete acts” in which he may have done so. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that Mr. Trump did not obstruct justice.