*The Arkansas River has passed the all-time highest river level of 38.1ft set in May of 1945.

The river reached a crest of just under 40.26 feet Wednesday morning but will crest again around midnight late Thursday into Friday at 40.5ft according to new NWS projections. This total includes rainfall expected in the next 18 hours*

Forecast level information is subject to change up or down depending on the flow from upstream. New information will be published as soon as it’s available.

-Garrett