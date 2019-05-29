I-49 Closed Near West Fork As Police Pursue Bank Robbery Suspect

WEST FORK (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing an Arvest Bank in Alma.

Interstate 49 is closed in both directions near West Fork. The suspect was last seen heading north in the area around 11 a.m.

A 5NEWS reporter on scene saw someone being treated in an ambulance not far from where police have set up a perimeter.

The suspect opened fire when robbing the bank at 408 U.S. 62 around 10:30 a.m. Customers and associates weren’t injured, according to an Arvest spokeswoman.

It wasn’t exactly clear how much money was taken.

Washington and Benton county sheriff’s deputies, armed with rifles, are assisting Arkansas State Police, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid I-49 near the 55 mile marker.