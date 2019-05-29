× River Has Crested, U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Announces

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The river has crested at just under 41 feet, a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday morning (May 29).

Col. Bob Dixon from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the river crested Wednesday morning at just under 41 feet, and the water should start receding soon. But, he warned, the recession of water will take “weeks, not days.”

That could change if more rain falls upstream, but the Corps will monitor those amounts, he said.

Dixon said the levee system has performed “admirably,” and that so far, none of the levees in Sebastian County are of major concern.

He said the levees will continue to be tested by water pressure as the water recedes, but the Corps will continue to monitor them as it does.

