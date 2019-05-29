× Roughly 12,000 Without Power In Benton County Following Thunderstorms

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Roughly 12,000 Carroll Electric customers are without power in Benton County after severe thunderstorms passed through Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday (May 29) morning.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), which also serves parts of NWA, reported about 900 were without power in Rogers and Monte Ne.

Downed trees and power outages were also reported in Gentry and down the Arkansas 59 corridor. Avoca residents reported some instances of hail.

Severe storms are likely this afternoon with a threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Heavy rain is likely with these storms today which could lead to flash flooding. The severe weather risk will end later this evening with quiet weather expected by the end of the week.