SEC Opponents Announced For Upcoming Hoops Season

Posted 4:36 pm, May 29, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The first season of the Eric Musselman era at Arkansas is still months away but the SEC announced who the Razorbacks will face in conference play for the 2019-20 season.

Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will all come to Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas will have road games at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The times, dates and remainder of the schedule have not been announced yet.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.