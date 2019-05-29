× SEC Opponents Announced For Upcoming Hoops Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The first season of the Eric Musselman era at Arkansas is still months away but the SEC announced who the Razorbacks will face in conference play for the 2019-20 season.

Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will all come to Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas will have road games at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The times, dates and remainder of the schedule have not been announced yet.