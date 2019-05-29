Severe Storms Leave Damage In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) — Residents in Northwest Arkansas are cleaning up after a powerful storm system ripped through the area Wednesday (May 29).

In Gentry, two large trees crashed onto one family's tractor, leaving it destroyed and leaving a huge hole in the ground. The owner of the tractor, Glenn Latham, says he's thankful only his property got damaged rather than his animals or his family.

"Any kind of property can be replaced quite easily its lives that can not be. So I don’t care about property, we have insurance on everything so we can replace all that stuff," Latham said.

Latham lives on a small farm in Gentry and says he and his family have seen so many storms in their day, but have never seen trees this large uprooted.