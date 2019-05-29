Severe Storms Leave Damage In Northwest Arkansas

GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) — Residents in Northwest Arkansas are cleaning up after a powerful storm system ripped through the area Wednesday (May 29).
In Gentry, two large trees crashed onto one family's tractor, leaving it destroyed and leaving a huge hole in the ground. The owner of the tractor, Glenn Latham, says he's thankful only his property got damaged rather than his animals or his family.
"Any kind of property can be replaced quite easily its lives that can not be. So I don’t care about property, we have insurance on everything so we can replace all that stuff," Latham said.
Latham lives on a small farm in Gentry and says he and his family have seen so many storms in their day, but have never seen trees this large uprooted.
"We’ve has several storms come through where trees have been uprooted, taking out fence lines and etc. but nothing actually this large, these are the largest trees that have come down out here and then to tear that root ball out that big I mean it had to be some pretty strong winds," Latham said.
Earlier in the day in Siloam Springs a family's home was crushed by large trees. A 13-year-old boy was home alone when the trees came crashing down.